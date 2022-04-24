 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread #79: New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings

Finally, the final week of the 2021-22 season begins today. The New Jersey Devils will host the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon for the first of two home games against them this week. Will the Devils avenge their loss in Detroit back in December? Talk about it here.

By John Fischer
New Jersey Devils v Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings! Devils! Last week of the season! Today!
Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

There are 4 games left. This is the final week of the 2021-22 campaign. It is four games in six days for Our Favorite Team. First up is another matinee against an opponent who beat them way back in December in their building. This one is in Newark, though. The game will mean nothing to both teams after Friday. But will there be revenge?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Detroit Red Wings (SBN Blog: Winging it in Motown)

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+2, BSDETX; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Day: Time to get out your tight pants, your white belt, check if your Myspace Top 8 is updated, and make sure your bangs are in order. It is time to clap/rock to the song most associated with Enter Shikari: the appropriately-titled “Sorry, You’re Not A Winner.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the Devils are hosting Detroit for the first of two home games this week. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!

