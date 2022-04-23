Gamethread #78: New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

There are 5 games left. Our Favorite Team is playing their final Saturday game of the season this afternoon. They actually have a win over today’s opponent. Albeit against their third-string goaltender, but a win all the same. Another win would be fun. Albeit it could help Our Hated Rivals.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Carolina Hurricanes (SBN Blog: Canes Country)

The Time: 12:30 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, BSSO; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Day: It is the last Saturday for the 2021-22 Devils season. A closer is appropriate. Here is the memorable end to the seminal live album Stop Making Sense by Talking Heads: “Crosseyed and Painless.” I like this version about 10 times better than the Remain in Light version.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the Devils are back home for the first time since losing to Montreal, 4-7.