Nikita Okhotiuk scored a goal in his NHL debut for the Devils, but it was the Sabres who came away with a 5-2 win on Thursday night. [NHL]

Congrats to Utica on a big accomplishment:

BREAKING: The @UticaComets have won the 2021-22 North Division title, their first division crown since 2014-15 and the first by a @NJDevils affiliate since 1997-98. pic.twitter.com/WwI2bpf7iw — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) April 21, 2022

And a big shoutout to our guy Alexander Holtz:

Alexander Holtz, oh my. That's 50 points this season. pic.twitter.com/AuxnI0v8km — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) April 21, 2022

​​Hockey Link

“Arizona’s top season-ticket price for the ASU arena is $14,350 for a full season for seats near the glass. That ticket and the center ice club seats ($9,840) include club access and concessions. The cheapest full-season ticket is $3,649, for the far corners around the goal where the Coyotes attack in the second period. The median price for tickets under full-season plans is around $157 per game.” [ESPN]

Click through for a good thread here from Dom Luszczyszyn on sports betting, especially so given the prevalence of wagering in the sports world now:

a little thread on what betting on hockey is really like as the gambling industry continues to push itself every second of every day onto unsuspecting people who may not know better

starting with an annotated chart pic.twitter.com/pLTD0ehfct — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) April 21, 2022

Speaking of Dom, he gives some analysis here on Heavy Playoff Hockey: “When it comes to playoff hockey, playing heavy matters, especially over the last four years. That doesn’t mean it’s the only way to win, but it does mean that it’s become hard to win without that element. For four years that’s been the truth about this game, a truth that’s getting more and more difficult to ignore.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play in the 2022 NHL Global Series. There will be two exhibition games and four regular-season games played in four cities outside of North America next season, the first time the NHL has played international games since 2019.” [NHL]

