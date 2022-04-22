 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 4/22/22: Welcome to the League Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/22/22

By Nate Pilling
Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils
Nikita Okhotiuk #82 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his first career NHL goal with teammates on the bench during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on April 21, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. The Buffalo Sabres defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nikita Okhotiuk scored a goal in his NHL debut for the Devils, but it was the Sabres who came away with a 5-2 win on Thursday night. [NHL]

Congrats to Utica on a big accomplishment:

And a big shoutout to our guy Alexander Holtz:

​​Hockey Link

“Arizona’s top season-ticket price for the ASU arena is $14,350 for a full season for seats near the glass. That ticket and the center ice club seats ($9,840) include club access and concessions. The cheapest full-season ticket is $3,649, for the far corners around the goal where the Coyotes attack in the second period. The median price for tickets under full-season plans is around $157 per game.” [ESPN]

Click through for a good thread here from Dom Luszczyszyn on sports betting, especially so given the prevalence of wagering in the sports world now:

Speaking of Dom, he gives some analysis here on Heavy Playoff Hockey: “When it comes to playoff hockey, playing heavy matters, especially over the last four years. That doesn’t mean it’s the only way to win, but it does mean that it’s become hard to win without that element. For four years that’s been the truth about this game, a truth that’s getting more and more difficult to ignore.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play in the 2022 NHL Global Series. There will be two exhibition games and four regular-season games played in four cities outside of North America next season, the first time the NHL has played international games since 2019.” [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

