Gamethread #77: New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

There are 6 games left. Our Favorite Team is now back at home. Tonight begins the last stretch of the season. Six games in nine nights. Will it mean anything after April 21? No. Will this game change anything other than lottery odds? No. Could it be fun? I hope so. Could they win their first home game in April tonight? I also hope so.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Buffalo Sabres (SBN Blog: Die by the Blade)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, MSG-B; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: For no particular reason, I think tonight is a good night for some Judge. It is from 1991 but it remains a classic NYHC album: “Bringin’ It Down.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the Devils are back home for the first time since losing to Montreal, 4-7. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!