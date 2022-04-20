Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils went in to Las Vegas and helped to put the Golden Knights’ season on ice on Monday night. Despite a little bit of desperation late, the Devils came away with a delightful 3-2 win. [NHL]

Just a beautiful little moment here from Jesper Boqvist in that game:

ICYMI: Mike Rupp talks here about Scott Stevens’ big hit on Paul Kariya in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final and what Stevens said to him after the game.

​​Hockey Links

The race for the President’s Trophy is going to be tight:

The Panthers and Avalanche are now tied with 116 points through 76 games.



It’s a race for the Presidents’ Trophy with six games to go. — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) April 20, 2022

Interesting note here via The Steve Dangle Podcast: Gary Bettman’s contract was extended for five years. Intriguing that this didn’t get much notice.

Pierre LeBrun reflects here on a brief moment a few years back when the NHL flirted with the idea of a 3-2-1 points system: [The Athletic ($)]

Stars goaltender Braden Holtby: “The generation coming up now is a lot more informed than I was. We have a long way to go, but we’re making progress. We just have to keep working at it.” A piece here on the use of homophobic language in hockey: [The Athletic ($)]

“Dryden McKay, the Minnesota State goaltender who won this year’s Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top player, has accepted a six-month ban from competition for an anti-doping rule violation, according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency.” [ESPN]

No retirement just yet: It sounds like Marc-Andre Fleury plans to play in the NHL next season. [NHL]

