The Devils went in to Las Vegas and helped to put the Golden Knights’ season on ice on Monday night. Despite a little bit of desperation late, the Devils came away with a delightful 3-2 win. [NHL]
Just a beautiful little moment here from Jesper Boqvist in that game:
Goodness gracious. pic.twitter.com/FPSYZMptMY— NHL (@NHL) April 19, 2022
ICYMI: Mike Rupp talks here about Scott Stevens’ big hit on Paul Kariya in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final and what Stevens said to him after the game.
The race for the President’s Trophy is going to be tight:
The Panthers and Avalanche are now tied with 116 points through 76 games.— David Dwork (@DavidDwork) April 20, 2022
It’s a race for the Presidents’ Trophy with six games to go.
Interesting note here via The Steve Dangle Podcast: Gary Bettman’s contract was extended for five years. Intriguing that this didn’t get much notice.
Pierre LeBrun reflects here on a brief moment a few years back when the NHL flirted with the idea of a 3-2-1 points system: [The Athletic ($)]
Stars goaltender Braden Holtby: “The generation coming up now is a lot more informed than I was. We have a long way to go, but we’re making progress. We just have to keep working at it.” A piece here on the use of homophobic language in hockey: [The Athletic ($)]
“Dryden McKay, the Minnesota State goaltender who won this year’s Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top player, has accepted a six-month ban from competition for an anti-doping rule violation, according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency.” [ESPN]
No retirement just yet: It sounds like Marc-Andre Fleury plans to play in the NHL next season. [NHL]
