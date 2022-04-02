Garden State of Hockey- Episode 131: Learning How to Win

While the home games against the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens were triumphs, the road woes continued as the New Jersey Devils dropped heartbreakers against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals. This episode was recorded before the goalkeeping and defensive monstrosity that was Thursday’s loss against the Boston Bruins but it is clear that this team has a long way to go in figuring out how to close games out and how to stay competitive when the floodgates open.

As always, thank you for listening! We know it has been a long season but now that it is mathematically over, we can look ahead to the future. Who are you watching during Utica’s run this year and who would you want to see in training camp next year? Let us know in the comments.