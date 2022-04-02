Gamethread #68: New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers

There are 15 games left. Our Favorite Team begins four straight games at home. They managed to absolutely stun tonight’s opponent way back on November 9, 2021. The problem: That was a while ago and the opponent is still super good and is in a position to lock up the Atlantic Division title. I am not holding my breath for a repeat.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Florida Panthers (SBN Blog: Litterbox Cats)

The Time: 12:30 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, SN1, BSFL, NHLN; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Day: I always knew that Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters was into metal. A recent reminder has come out. Not that long ago, the band released a horror-comedy movie called Studio 666. In the movie, a fictional band called Dream Widow is found to have a lost album recorded before they were murdered. Well, Grohl decided to make a Dream Widow album as a companion piece to the movie. It is part 1980s death metal and part 1980s thrash metal, and it is mostly a Grohl solo project. The track “March of the Insane” is a good example of it (more thrash than death) and makes you wonder, when can there be more metal, Mr. Grohl?

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the game is an afternoon game against the class of the Atlantic Division. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!