Gamethread #76: New Jersey Devils at Las Vegas Golden Knights

There are 7 games left. Our Favorite Team is in Las Vegas for the final stop on their five-game road trip. Their first stop on the trip was in Dallas, a team that is playing for its playoff lives. Our Favorite Team won. Tonight’s opponent on this final stop should be even more desperate as they are outside of the wild card spots in the Western Conference and third in the Pacific Division. Will Our Favorite Team spoil another team tonight?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Las Vegas Golden Knights (SBN Blog: Knights on Ice)

The Time: 10:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, ATTSN-RM; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: Per Moneypuck, a regulation loss by Las Vegas will drop their playoff odds from 35.9 to 17.9%. A post-regulation loss drops it to 29.8%. Their mountain to climb will become bigger as their season winds down. And a win for the G-Knights just moves it up to 43.3% - still an unlikely proposition. Fittingly, I think of the song “And the Story Ends” by German power metal legends Blind Guardian from their 1995 album Imaginations from the Other Side. Spoiler for Las Vegas: Your story will likely end along with the Devils on April 29.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the game is a chance to deal a blow to Las Vegas’ season. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!