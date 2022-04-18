Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In their first trip to Seattle, the Devils fell in a shootout to the Kraken, 4-3. Yet again, there were nice moments for New Jersey but also plenty of painful mistakes to go around. [NHL]

The Devils will no doubt be looking for a goaltender this offseason. Who might they target in the trade market? [Infernal Access ($)]

Here’s how Ryan Graves’ chin cut turned out. Yikes.

​​Hockey Links

A long assessment here of the legacy of the Ottawa Senators under late owner Eugene Melnyk: “Plenty of owners fail to win big; that is not the reason fans and Senators employees grew disillusioned with Melnyk. His personality, his way of doing business, the beliefs he tried to impose upon others, his disregard for those operating and playing for his team, pervaded the franchise for almost two decades, and it wore people down. His death brings up complicated feelings — a somber sense of finality on a chaotic chapter for the team and, ultimately, a sliver of hope that the franchise can start fresh.” [The Athletic ($)]

Carey Price returned to the ice for the first time this season against the Islanders on Friday night: [ESPN]

The Panthers are on a roll right now:

The Canucks are apparently looking for a fan who threw a hot dog toward Phil Kessel and out onto the ice during the Coyotes-Canucks game last week. [Daily Hive]

Redrafting the Kraken: Who should Seattle have taken from each NHL team? [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.