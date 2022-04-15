Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

It wasn’t as bad as it could have been? I’m not really sure what to say at this point. Jesper Bratt got the Devils on the board in Colorado, but the Avs took Thursday night’s game 3-1. [NHL]

Congrats to Chris Scoppetto:

One of our own is headed to the 2022 World Championship!



Chris Scoppetto, head equipment manager, will serve on Team USA staff.https://t.co/Z4rbFGTU3Q — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 14, 2022

Next week, Dawson Mercer’s number and jersey will be retired at a ceremony at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts, Newfoundland, where he learned to skate and play hockey. [SaltWire]

​​Hockey Links

Ryan Hartman was fined by the league for flipping a middle finger to Evander Kane on Tuesday night, and fans apparently responded by donating to cover the penalty.

As the Kid Experts, they provide amazing services to children in Minnesota and the Midwest. Instead of sending money to me, please consider donating directly to Children’s Minnesota at https://t.co/qLRhVUyIBE https://t.co/njjTtlJNrV — Ryan Hartman (@RHartzy18) April 14, 2022

Being entertaining … it’s good for the game, folks! Click through for a good thread of comments from Jon Cooper:

Some really good stuff from #Bolts HC Jon Cooper on the heavily-discussed topic of Trevor Zegras, the Michigan, showboating: "I don’t think these kids are showboating. I think that’s what they’ve grown up doing and it’s the norm." (1/6) — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) April 14, 2022

Greg Wyshynski gives his 12 most underappreciated players of the 2021-2022 season, and I think you’ll definitely agree with one of the names on this list: [ESPN ($)]

The Penguins and Bruins will play in the 2023 Winter Classic:

“The NHLPA’s executive board voted to release the findings of an independent report into the association’s conduct surrounding the Kyle Beach investigation, a union spokesman confirmed to Sportsnet on Thursday.” The report will be made available Friday. [Sportsnet]

