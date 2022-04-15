 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 4/15/22: Our Guy Dawson Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/15/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Colorado Avalanche
Dawson Mercer #18 of the New Jersey Devils skates against Nico Sturm #78 of the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on April 14, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

It wasn’t as bad as it could have been? I’m not really sure what to say at this point. Jesper Bratt got the Devils on the board in Colorado, but the Avs took Thursday night’s game 3-1. [NHL]

Congrats to Chris Scoppetto:

Next week, Dawson Mercer’s number and jersey will be retired at a ceremony at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts, Newfoundland, where he learned to skate and play hockey. [SaltWire]

​​Hockey Links

Ryan Hartman was fined by the league for flipping a middle finger to Evander Kane on Tuesday night, and fans apparently responded by donating to cover the penalty.

Being entertaining … it’s good for the game, folks! Click through for a good thread of comments from Jon Cooper:

Greg Wyshynski gives his 12 most underappreciated players of the 2021-2022 season, and I think you’ll definitely agree with one of the names on this list: [ESPN ($)]

The Penguins and Bruins will play in the 2023 Winter Classic:

“The NHLPA’s executive board voted to release the findings of an independent report into the association’s conduct surrounding the Kyle Beach investigation, a union spokesman confirmed to Sportsnet on Thursday.” The report will be made available Friday. [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

