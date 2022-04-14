Gamethread #74: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche

There are 9 games left. Our Favorite Team went North and are in Colorado for tonight’s stop on the trip. It is another late night game - but not as late as the previous or next two games. It is also a game against the team who owns one of the best home records in the NHL. Yes, Our Favorite Team beat tonight’s opponent but they are not the favorites. Of course, anything can happen on the ice.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Colorado Avalanche (SBN Blog: Mile High Hockey)

The Time: 9:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, ALT; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: New Kreator! One-third of the unholy trinity of German Speed is still making new music. Kreator just released a new single from their upcoming album, Hate Über Alles, “Strongest of the Strong.” Like the title track’s catchy chorus of ”Hate über alles, hate is the virus of this world,” Mille Petrozza made sure this more mid-tempo thrasher had one as well. Keep creating, Kreator.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the game is in Denver and against the best team on paper among the five opponents on this trip. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!