Garden State of Hockey- Episode 133: Audition Season to the Finish

I’m sure this is getting quite stale, but the New Jersey Devils had another week with equal amounts of wins and losses. The losses were two slow and sad ones to the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens and the wins were on the road against the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes. Players like Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl will look to build on strong callups as the roster decisions for next season begin to be made behind the scenes. We took part of this episode to talk really early about possible departures and retentions for the Devils impending free agents as well.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!