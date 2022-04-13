Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl notched their first NHL goals, and the Devils took down the Coyotes 6-2 on Tuesday night. [NHL]

Mackenzie Blackwood is back is back on the ice, and hopefully this goes well:

#NEWS: Mackenzie Blackwood has joined the team on the ice today! pic.twitter.com/7ECy3yCTgX — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 12, 2022

How do the Devils stack up against Dom Luszczyszyn’s Cup Checklist? What’s missing? [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Does the NHL have a loser point or a bonus point? Sean McIndoe here with an interesting thought exercise on what points mean: [The Athletic ($)]

Evgeni Malkin gets a four-game suspension:

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for four games for Cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki. https://t.co/rNDNPzkLMw — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 12, 2022

Drew Doughty is done for the season:

Defenseman Drew Doughty underwent successful wrist surgery today & will not return this season.



He is expected to make a full recovery for next season. pic.twitter.com/vNtgSZ1fS9 — LA Kings (@LAKings) April 11, 2022

An impressive season for Chris Kreider, and let’s just move on:

FIFTY GOALS



Welcome to the 50-goal club, Chris Kreider! pic.twitter.com/MkH9iDQjqM — NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.