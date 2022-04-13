 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 4/13/22: First Goals Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/13/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Arizona Coyotes
Fabian Zetterlund #49 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring his first career goal during the first period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on April 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl notched their first NHL goals, and the Devils took down the Coyotes 6-2 on Tuesday night. [NHL]

Mackenzie Blackwood is back is back on the ice, and hopefully this goes well:

How do the Devils stack up against Dom Luszczyszyn’s Cup Checklist? What’s missing? [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Does the NHL have a loser point or a bonus point? Sean McIndoe here with an interesting thought exercise on what points mean: [The Athletic ($)]

Evgeni Malkin gets a four-game suspension:

Drew Doughty is done for the season:

An impressive season for Chris Kreider, and let’s just move on:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...