Devils Links
Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl notched their first NHL goals, and the Devils took down the Coyotes 6-2 on Tuesday night. [NHL]
Mackenzie Blackwood is back is back on the ice, and hopefully this goes well:
#NEWS: Mackenzie Blackwood has joined the team on the ice today! pic.twitter.com/7ECy3yCTgX— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 12, 2022
How do the Devils stack up against Dom Luszczyszyn’s Cup Checklist? What’s missing? [The Athletic ($)]
Hockey Links
Does the NHL have a loser point or a bonus point? Sean McIndoe here with an interesting thought exercise on what points mean: [The Athletic ($)]
Evgeni Malkin gets a four-game suspension:
Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for four games for Cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki. https://t.co/rNDNPzkLMw— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 12, 2022
Drew Doughty is done for the season:
Defenseman Drew Doughty underwent successful wrist surgery today & will not return this season.— LA Kings (@LAKings) April 11, 2022
He is expected to make a full recovery for next season. pic.twitter.com/vNtgSZ1fS9
An impressive season for Chris Kreider, and let’s just move on:
FIFTY GOALS— NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2022
Welcome to the 50-goal club, Chris Kreider! pic.twitter.com/MkH9iDQjqM
