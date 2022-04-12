Gamethread #73: New Jersey Devils at Arizona Coyotes

There are 10 games left. Our Favorite Team continues their road trip. This late night affair is against one of the two bottom-feeding teams on the schedule. If Sherman Abrams wants to see his dream come true, then you know he’s cheering for the opponent. Who is also a really Bad team. And also has a regulation win over the Devils this season. Really.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Arizona Coyotes (SBN Blog: Five for Howling)

The Time: 10:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSAZX; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: Hüsker Dü has never shied away of discussing negative feelings in their songs. Doubt, confusion, concern, and sadness have been prominent themes, especially as their career progressed in the 1980s. Their album Candy Apple Grey really marks a shift away from their punk ways from their Metal Circus EP and the seminal Zen Arcade album. But the darkness is there from the Minnesotan trio. The tune may sound upbeat, but the lyrics to “I Don’t Know for Sure” are not. It is fitting for two really bad hockey teams who have the obligation to play a game that counts in the standings in April.

Oh, and for those of the Abrams persuasion or a fan of an urinating tree, you can call this a Tank Bowl and rock out to this classic by John Tesh.

