Devils in the Details - 4/11/22: King Nico Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/11/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

New Jersey Devils v Dallas Stars
He’s our captain.
Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Two late goals from the Devils, including one that followed a delightful little shift from Nico Hischier, gave New Jersey a victory over the Stars on Saturday. Devils won 3-1. [NHL]

Just enjoy:

The medical team is on the case!

Is there hope for Next Season? Our old friend CJ Turtoro is staking his claim boldly: “The New Jersey Devils will make the playoffs in 2022-23.” [Infernal Access]

No matter how you slice it, a really impressive season for Auston Matthews:

Congrats to the University of Denver on their NCAA championship:

A few tidbits from around the league here from Pierre LeBrun, including on there being no plans to change the format of the NHL playoffs, a no-trade list amendment and more: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

