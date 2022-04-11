Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Two late goals from the Devils, including one that followed a delightful little shift from Nico Hischier, gave New Jersey a victory over the Stars on Saturday. Devils won 3-1. [NHL]

Just enjoy:

holy hell this shift by Nico Hischier pic.twitter.com/XI5GEncqlg — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) April 9, 2022

The medical team is on the case!

#NEWS: Lindy Ruff says that Jonas Siegenthaler will be out for the rest of the year with a broken hand and Miles Wood will be shutdown for the season. pic.twitter.com/UQIomDgmCF — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 9, 2022

Is there hope for Next Season? Our old friend CJ Turtoro is staking his claim boldly: “The New Jersey Devils will make the playoffs in 2022-23.” [Infernal Access]

​​Hockey Links

No matter how you slice it, a really impressive season for Auston Matthews:

Matthews becomes first NHL player since Mario Lemieux in 1996 to score 50 goals in 50 games — David Amber (@DavidAmber) April 9, 2022

Congrats to the University of Denver on their NCAA championship:

A few tidbits from around the league here from Pierre LeBrun, including on there being no plans to change the format of the NHL playoffs, a no-trade list amendment and more: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.