Devils in the Details - 4/1/22: Eliminated Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Bruins dropped six (!) goals on the Devils in the second period on Thursday night, and outside of a slick goal from Jack Hughes, there was not much to like out of this one. Boston won 8-1. [NHL]

Appropriately after that performance, it’s all over:

The New Jersey Devils are the fifth team eliminated from 2021-2022 playoff contention. — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 1, 2022

Tyler Dellow: “What we’re trying to do is help with more detailed information that can maybe really highlight an area where we need to improve or where we’re doing well. Most people in this game who’ve had success, they’re constantly looking for an edge because it’s a very competitive league.” A little bit of a peak into the Devils’ analytics office here: [The Athletic ($)]

Roster news:

#NEWS: We have activated F Janne Kuokkanen off injured reserve.



We have also activated F Tyce Thompson off injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL). pic.twitter.com/2miT8CEvNL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 31, 2022

“Only 11 players in the salary cap era have finished a season with a point per game or better before turning 21. At a 1.17 rate, Hughes currently ranks sixth, sandwiched between 2016-17 McDavid and 2009-10 Steven Stamkos.” On Jack Hughes turning into a superstar before our eyes: [theScore]

Luke’s head coach at Michigan:

Mel Pearson on what #NJDevils defense prospect Luke Hughes has improved most since day one: "I guess it's just his decision-making. Luke is a great offensive player, but he's become more responsible with making better decisions. He's had to learn at times ... manage the game." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) March 29, 2022

​​Hockey Links

With all the LTIR talk, here’s an interesting thought from Elliotte Friedman: “One GM suggested privately that players such as Ryan Kesler, Bryan Little and Shea Weber should not be available for trade. If he gets injured for you, you can use for LTIR, but no one else. However, there are others who completely disagree.” [Sportsnet]

Clayton Keller will miss some significant time after an injury on Wednesday:

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes forward Clayton Keller underwent successful surgery last night to repair a fractured leg. Keller is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be out 4-6 months. pic.twitter.com/DQbtv01tfF — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 31, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.