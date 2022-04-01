 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 4/1/22: Eliminated Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 4/1/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) scores a goal past New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) during the first period at the TD Garden.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Bruins dropped six (!) goals on the Devils in the second period on Thursday night, and outside of a slick goal from Jack Hughes, there was not much to like out of this one. Boston won 8-1. [NHL]

Appropriately after that performance, it’s all over:

Tyler Dellow: “What we’re trying to do is help with more detailed information that can maybe really highlight an area where we need to improve or where we’re doing well. Most people in this game who’ve had success, they’re constantly looking for an edge because it’s a very competitive league.” A little bit of a peak into the Devils’ analytics office here: [The Athletic ($)]

Roster news:

“Only 11 players in the salary cap era have finished a season with a point per game or better before turning 21. At a 1.17 rate, Hughes currently ranks sixth, sandwiched between 2016-17 McDavid and 2009-10 Steven Stamkos.” On Jack Hughes turning into a superstar before our eyes: [theScore]

Luke’s head coach at Michigan:

​​Hockey Links

With all the LTIR talk, here’s an interesting thought from Elliotte Friedman: “One GM suggested privately that players such as Ryan Kesler, Bryan Little and Shea Weber should not be available for trade. If he gets injured for you, you can use for LTIR, but no one else. However, there are others who completely disagree.” [Sportsnet]

Clayton Keller will miss some significant time after an injury on Wednesday:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

