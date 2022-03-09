 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 3/9/22: Storming Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/9/22

By Nate Pilling
Colorado Avalanche v New Jersey Devils
Dawson Mercer #18 of the New Jersey Devils takes the third period shot at Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Colorado Avalanche at the Prudential Center on March 08, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Avalanche 5-3.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

After going down 3-0 to the Avalanche, the Devils stormed back with five straight goals to win 5-3 on Tuesday night. [NHL]

No Nico on Tuesday night:

Some perspective from a guy who was on a team that made the jump:

The Athletic links Ty Smith to the Canucks here: “The New Jersey Devils have been linked to various big-ticket Canucks players — including Brock Boeser and Conor Garland — in recent weeks. While Pavel Zacha’s name has been the one most prominently linked to Vancouver among young Devils players, various contacts suggested that the Canucks quite admire 21-year-old Devils puck-mover Ty Smith.” [The Athletic ($)]

ICYMI: Tom Fitzgerald resets where he and the organization stand as the trade deadline approaches, talking P.K. Subban, Damon Severson, goaltending and more. [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

“Fans in Prague raised Ukrainian flags and chanted in support of that nation at a fundraising game organized by hockey legend Jaromir Jagr on Tuesday, with gate proceeds benefiting Ukrainian families seeking asylum in the Czech Republic after Russia’s invasion.” [ESPN]

“On Monday, the NHL provided formal notice to Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League that they have suspended operation of their Memorandum of Understanding, officially severing communication between the two leagues as a result of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.” [Daily Faceoff]

Kraken sign Jared McCann to a five-year extension:

More Reverse Retros:

