After going down 3-0 to the Avalanche, the Devils stormed back with five straight goals to win 5-3 on Tuesday night. [NHL]
No Nico on Tuesday night:
#NJDevils center Nico Hischier is questionable with a lower-body injury. Ruff: "He's been bothered now for the last couple games with a lower body. So we'll see what tonight brings us. Hoping he can play."— Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) March 8, 2022
Some perspective from a guy who was on a team that made the jump:
Really loved this comment from Ryan Graves on his experience watching and being a part of the Avs turn-around, and now part of the same thing here with #NJDevils.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 8, 2022
Here's what he had to offer:
“I think (the Devils are) closer than people realize," he started: pic.twitter.com/1ZtTIoFr9d
The Athletic links Ty Smith to the Canucks here: “The New Jersey Devils have been linked to various big-ticket Canucks players — including Brock Boeser and Conor Garland — in recent weeks. While Pavel Zacha’s name has been the one most prominently linked to Vancouver among young Devils players, various contacts suggested that the Canucks quite admire 21-year-old Devils puck-mover Ty Smith.” [The Athletic ($)]
ICYMI: Tom Fitzgerald resets where he and the organization stand as the trade deadline approaches, talking P.K. Subban, Damon Severson, goaltending and more. [The Athletic ($)]
“Fans in Prague raised Ukrainian flags and chanted in support of that nation at a fundraising game organized by hockey legend Jaromir Jagr on Tuesday, with gate proceeds benefiting Ukrainian families seeking asylum in the Czech Republic after Russia’s invasion.” [ESPN]
#WeStandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/aPavl8pDSh— HC Sparta Praha (@HCSpartaPraha) March 8, 2022
“On Monday, the NHL provided formal notice to Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League that they have suspended operation of their Memorandum of Understanding, officially severing communication between the two leagues as a result of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.” [Daily Faceoff]
Kraken sign Jared McCann to a five-year extension:
The #SeaKraken have re-signed forward Jared McCann to a five-year extension ($5 million AAV).— Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) March 8, 2022
The signing marks the first time in franchise history that a player has re-signed with the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/2RHQsEUYyX
More Reverse Retros:
To clarify this will be new designs, not the old ones recirculated— Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) March 7, 2022
