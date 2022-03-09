Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

After going down 3-0 to the Avalanche, the Devils stormed back with five straight goals to win 5-3 on Tuesday night. [NHL]

No Nico on Tuesday night:

#NJDevils center Nico Hischier is questionable with a lower-body injury. Ruff: "He's been bothered now for the last couple games with a lower body. So we'll see what tonight brings us. Hoping he can play." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) March 8, 2022

Some perspective from a guy who was on a team that made the jump:

Really loved this comment from Ryan Graves on his experience watching and being a part of the Avs turn-around, and now part of the same thing here with #NJDevils.



Here's what he had to offer:



“I think (the Devils are) closer than people realize," he started: pic.twitter.com/1ZtTIoFr9d — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 8, 2022

The Athletic links Ty Smith to the Canucks here: “The New Jersey Devils have been linked to various big-ticket Canucks players — including Brock Boeser and Conor Garland — in recent weeks. While Pavel Zacha’s name has been the one most prominently linked to Vancouver among young Devils players, various contacts suggested that the Canucks quite admire 21-year-old Devils puck-mover Ty Smith.” [The Athletic ($)]

ICYMI: Tom Fitzgerald resets where he and the organization stand as the trade deadline approaches, talking P.K. Subban, Damon Severson, goaltending and more. [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

“Fans in Prague raised Ukrainian flags and chanted in support of that nation at a fundraising game organized by hockey legend Jaromir Jagr on Tuesday, with gate proceeds benefiting Ukrainian families seeking asylum in the Czech Republic after Russia’s invasion.” [ESPN]

“On Monday, the NHL provided formal notice to Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League that they have suspended operation of their Memorandum of Understanding, officially severing communication between the two leagues as a result of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.” [Daily Faceoff]

Kraken sign Jared McCann to a five-year extension:

The #SeaKraken have re-signed forward Jared McCann to a five-year extension ($5 million AAV).



The signing marks the first time in franchise history that a player has re-signed with the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/2RHQsEUYyX — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) March 8, 2022

More Reverse Retros:

To clarify this will be new designs, not the old ones recirculated — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) March 7, 2022

