Garden State of Hockey- Episode 128: Bad but Fun!

The New Jersey Devils split their contests against the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues since our last episode and they did so in a way where they did not embarrass themselves in a loss nor did they give up after a superior team erased a two-goal lead in the third period. It is a tremendous sign of progress that despite the abysmal goaltending situation, they have managed to stay in games for a majority of the last month. You can see how the pieces will eventually fit and hopefully when obvious changes are made, they don’t have to be crawling from behind trying to pick up points for over half of the season.

Let’s Go Devils! Let’s get Graves his incredibly unlikely reunion win.