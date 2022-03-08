Gamethread #57: New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche

Our Favorite Team will host an opponent that scores a lot of goals, wins a lot of games, and currently owns the best record in the NHL. In their favor, they played in Long Island last night. That went well on Sunday.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Colorado Avalanche (SBN Blog: Mile High Hockey)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, ALT; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: The My Chemical Romance week of songs for this homestand continues. One of the singles from the 2002 album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, was “Headfirst for Halos.” It is a fan-favorite song and singer Gerard Way claimed it opened up a lot of doors for them creatively. And called the song as an attempt to sound like “Thrash Beatles.” I don’t think they quite made that; but it is a good tune all the same.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the Devils are hosting a 40-win Colorado team. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!