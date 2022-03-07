Here are your links for today:

The Devils blew a 2-0 lead, but a goal from Dougie Hamilton in overtime gave New Jersey a 3-2 win over the Blues on Sunday. [NHL]

A milestone for Lindy Ruff:

Congratulations to #NJDevils head coach Lindy Ruff who has now tied Paul Maurice for sixth on the NHL all-time wins list with his 775th as an NHL head coach! — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 6, 2022

Jesper Bratt, you might have noticed, is having a good season:

I don't know what the hell got into Jesper Bratt this season but he's been crazy good.



His 3.62 5v5 on-ice expected goals for per 60 is the highest in the NHL. 2nd place is McDavid at 3.61. Pretty... pretty good. #NJ https://t.co/4yTrJ2nGy3 pic.twitter.com/x1XfqDiIqR — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 6, 2022

“Jaromir Jagr, the third-leading goal-scorer in NHL history, said Kladno, the team he owns in the Czech Extraliga, will move its final regular-season game to O2 Arena in Prague on Tuesday to raise money for refugees from Ukraine who have fled to the Czech Republic.” [NHL]

Congrats to Wayne Simmonds and Mark Giordano about the 1,000-game milestone:

A very BIG congratulations to Wayne Simmonds (@Simmonds17) for reaching the 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games played milestone!



NHL Milestones Presented by @Gatorade. pic.twitter.com/4BeNklEFqr — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2022

O Captain! My Captain!



Congratulations are in order for Mark Giordano's (@MarkGio05) 1,000th NHL game‼️



NHL Milestones Presented by @Gatorade. pic.twitter.com/Vbsik2ygIB — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2022

A few thoughts here from Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino on the hockey fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: [Sportsnet]

Please watch this incredibly enjoyable visual from the Blues-Islanders game:

