Devils in the Details - 3/7/22: Dougie Delivers Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/7/22

By Nate Pilling
St Louis Blues v New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton #7 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates to the crowd after he scores the game winning goal in overtime on March 6, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils blew a 2-0 lead, but a goal from Dougie Hamilton in overtime gave New Jersey a 3-2 win over the Blues on Sunday. [NHL]

A milestone for Lindy Ruff:

Jesper Bratt, you might have noticed, is having a good season:

Hockey Links

“Jaromir Jagr, the third-leading goal-scorer in NHL history, said Kladno, the team he owns in the Czech Extraliga, will move its final regular-season game to O2 Arena in Prague on Tuesday to raise money for refugees from Ukraine who have fled to the Czech Republic.” [NHL]

Congrats to Wayne Simmonds and Mark Giordano about the 1,000-game milestone:

A few thoughts here from Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino on the hockey fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: [Sportsnet]

Please watch this incredibly enjoyable visual from the Blues-Islanders game:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

