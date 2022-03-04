Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Travis Zajac is still around the game, even after retiring from his on-ice career. Here’s what that looks like: [NHL]

Not bad!

Here are the top ten defensive defencemen in the NHL in terms of their projected individual impact on even strength defence.



A mix of the usual suspects and a few sneaky analytical darlings. pic.twitter.com/UR4QIcinVr — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 3, 2022

“Zacha just looks as if he’s stalled in New Jersey. If not Vancouver, I wonder if Detroit, which has a handful of good young Czech players in the pipeline, might be a good landing spot for him. Maybe he and Jakub Vrana could eventually develop some chemistry.” [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

An interesting note here from Elliotte Friedman on the catastrophe (my word) that is the Coyotes playing at Arizona State University: “Still to be determined: Will there be protection against any possible revenue losses from going to a smaller venue? I’ve heard from several people who believe the Coyotes will be able to make at least equal, if not more, revenue at Arizona State, but have not seen the modelling.” Color me skeptical here. [Sportsnet]

Former NHLer Dmitri Khristich remains at home in Ukraine as war has come to his country: “It’s not about just guns here. It’s about people helping people however they can. I have never seen Ukraine so united. This situation has united so many different people.” [ESPN]

Greg Wyshynski takes a spin around the hockey world looking at the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: [ESPN]

Capitals and Hurricanes will meet in an outdoor game:

The Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes will play in the outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 18, 2023, the NHL announces. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 3, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.