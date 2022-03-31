Gamethread #67: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

There are 16 games left. Our Favorite Team has yet to beat tonight’s opponent this season. Tonight’s opponent has something to play for. Will Our Favorite team avoid going 0-3 against them this season? Maybe?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Boston Bruins (SBN Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, NESN, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: I apologize for being late to this as I do these posts ahead of time. You probably know, but drummer Taylor Hawkins has passed away. He was the drummer of one of rock’s biggest contemporary acts, the Foo Fighters, since 1997, leaving Alanis Morrissette’s touring band. By all accounts, Hawkins was a very respected drummer and person. Hopefully, he finds peace in his rest. To that end, the song is from their 2005 album In Your Honor, “Cold Day in the Sun.” Hawkins not only wrote this, but plays rhythm guitar and sings on the track while Dave Grohl is behind the kit.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the game is against a team that has soundly beaten the Devils twice already and have something to play for. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!