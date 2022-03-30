Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A delightful little breakdown of Jack’s game against the Canadiens on Sunday:

Jack Hughes (NJ86) had a noteworthy game in NJ's 3-2 SO win over MTL, recording 2 goals, a shootout goal, a season-high 12 shot attempts, and a 90% xGF% at 5v5.



Here are his most notable puck touches and plays from last night. #NJDevils #NHLPotN pic.twitter.com/1klgRuOaGX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 28, 2022

The biggest Devils question we’re probably going to be asking ourselves over the next few months: “The Devils could use a new goalie. Who could they target this coming offseason?” [The Athletic ($)]

Piece here on the development of Devils 2021 3rd round draft pick Samu Salminen. “He has been learning a lot and he’s getting better every day. And he’s not like a Jack Hughes who can dangle everyone and score a goal but he’s good at scoring points in other ways. He’s good at making plays, getting his own looks, finding other players, and making players around him better.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Some shocking news from the Senators: Owner Eugene Melnyk has died after an illness.

It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene Melnyk and the Ottawa Senators hockey organization announce his passing on March 28, 2022 after an illness he faced with determination and courage. https://t.co/MrHsTvu7sz pic.twitter.com/DOZrJcD26e — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 29, 2022

Cap news:

Cap will go up $1M next year to $82.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 29, 2022

News from the GM meetings:

Bill Daly says the league has talked to the NHLPA about changing the way no-trade lists are registered. The idea will be to copy both Central Registry and the NHLPA with the no trade list information. This is in lieu of the Dadonov situation from last week. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 29, 2022

GMs agreed to have further dialogue on the LTIR/playoff cap idea at the next meeting in Montreal at the draft in July. The NHL has already had discussions with the NHLPA about LTIR. Doesn’t necessarily mean anything will change, but it’s an ongoing dialogue. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 29, 2022

Bill Daly says the next World Cup of Hockey in 2024 won’t have a Team North America youngsters team nor a Team Europe. The event will go back to a traditional field. Countries only. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 29, 2022

If you’d like to read a little more on those topics, here you go: [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

Oh this could be fun: NHL referee Wes McCauley will do an Ask Me Anything over at r/hockey on Thursday. [r/hockey]

