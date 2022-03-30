 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 3/30/22: Find the Goaltender Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/30/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils
Here’s one goaltender: Nico!
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A delightful little breakdown of Jack’s game against the Canadiens on Sunday:

The biggest Devils question we’re probably going to be asking ourselves over the next few months: “The Devils could use a new goalie. Who could they target this coming offseason?” [The Athletic ($)]

Piece here on the development of Devils 2021 3rd round draft pick Samu Salminen. “He has been learning a lot and he’s getting better every day. And he’s not like a Jack Hughes who can dangle everyone and score a goal but he’s good at scoring points in other ways. He’s good at making plays, getting his own looks, finding other players, and making players around him better.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Some shocking news from the Senators: Owner Eugene Melnyk has died after an illness.

Cap news:

News from the GM meetings:

If you’d like to read a little more on those topics, here you go: [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

Oh this could be fun: NHL referee Wes McCauley will do an Ask Me Anything over at r/hockey on Thursday. [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

