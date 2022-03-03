Garden State of Hockey- Episode 127: A Changing World

The New Jersey Devils had an up and down stretch, an expected sight this season with some very high highs and some frustrating lows. The youth continue to improve but the goaltending can’t keep up so the Devils find themselves in scoreboard shootouts often these days.

Obviously that is not the big news of the world this week and we expressed some of our hockey-related thoughts on that news during this episode. Please stay informed and understand the stakes and consequences not just for the hockey world but the world at large.

Be safe, be well and thank you all again for listening as always. Let’s Go Devils!