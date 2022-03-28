Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils couldn’t hold off the Capitals on Saturday. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt tallied goals, but Washington claimed a 4-3 victory. [NHL]

Folks, the Devils won a shootout. Miles Wood returned to the lineup, Jack Hughes scored twice and the Devils topped the Habs with some slick shots in the shootout. They won 3-2. [NHL]

Jack is just killing it right now:

On a per-game basis, Jack Hughes is currently working on a top-30 U21 season EVER in the NHL.



Ever!



His 1.16 points per game are equal to Jagr's 20 yo season. It's ahead of Messier's, Malkin's, Stamkos' and Yzerman's.



Translation: It's good. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) March 27, 2022

Jack Hughes went full Jack Hughes on the Habs tonight. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/q629JO0BTa — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) March 28, 2022

Luke is at it again:

Jimmy Lambert wins the draw back to Luke Hughes and buries it to make it 2-0 Michigan pic.twitter.com/CbxkoFJ5Qd — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2022

Devils sign a college free agent here. Played four seasons at Michigan Tech, had 21 goals and 23 assists in 37 games this season, 2022 Hobey Baker Award finalist.

Brian Halonen #Devils

College Free Agent

2 year ELC

$925,000 cap hit



2022-23: $832.5k base + $92.5k SB

2023-24: $832.5k base + $92.5k SB



$80k minor league salary in both seasons.https://t.co/jwtUyuk4vl — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 27, 2022

​​Hockey Links

The Penguins, uh, poured it on against the Red Wings on Sunday. Final score: 11-2.

The Penguins are the first team to score 11 goals in a single game in the salary cap era. First team since Washington in 2003. — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) March 27, 2022

Pierre LeBrun writes here about the NHL GM meetings this week: “My understanding is that there’s a group of 10 or so GMs that have talked about it over the past month and are in favour of seeing the salary cap extend into the playoffs in one form or another. Or at least open to having a discussion about it.” [The Athletic ($)]

I believe this is in fact one of the ideas the some of the GMs have. That the on -ice, game day playoff lineup is cap-compliant. So you dress a max $81.5 M lineup even though you may be carrying $90 M in players.

So a hybrid solution as Gord explains here ⤵️ https://t.co/1O7vqpITYM — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 25, 2022

The salary cap is expected to jump by $1 million for next season:

INSIDER TRADING: #TSNHockey Insiders discuss…



- Playoff cap on GM’s agenda

- Projected $1M cap jump

- WC of Hockey play-in?

- Fasel under IIHF investigation

- Dadonov situation could lead to revamping no trade lists

- Draft combine in Buffalo



WATCH : https://t.co/NgL9VZh5Ts pic.twitter.com/ScCULL0YTL — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 24, 2022

