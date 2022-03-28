 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 3/28/22: Slick Moves Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/28/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Prudential Center.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils couldn’t hold off the Capitals on Saturday. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt tallied goals, but Washington claimed a 4-3 victory. [NHL]

Folks, the Devils won a shootout. Miles Wood returned to the lineup, Jack Hughes scored twice and the Devils topped the Habs with some slick shots in the shootout. They won 3-2. [NHL]

Jack is just killing it right now:

Luke is at it again:

Devils sign a college free agent here. Played four seasons at Michigan Tech, had 21 goals and 23 assists in 37 games this season, 2022 Hobey Baker Award finalist.

​​Hockey Links

The Penguins, uh, poured it on against the Red Wings on Sunday. Final score: 11-2.

Pierre LeBrun writes here about the NHL GM meetings this week: “My understanding is that there’s a group of 10 or so GMs that have talked about it over the past month and are in favour of seeing the salary cap extend into the playoffs in one form or another. Or at least open to having a discussion about it.” [The Athletic ($)]

The salary cap is expected to jump by $1 million for next season:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

