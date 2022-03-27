Gamethread #66: New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens

There are 17 games left. Our Favorite Team blew out tonight’s opponent 7-1 back on February 8. It caused them to fire their head coach and replace him with the interim Martin St. Louis. They may play a little looser now and not let up a touchdown again. Still, Our Favorite Team should be able to beat them, right? Right?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Montreal Canadiens (SBN Blog: Habs Eyes on the Prize)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, MSG+ 2, TSN2, RDS; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: Since Every Time I Die appears to be done, how about another song by a similar-sounding band: The Undertaking! (The exclamation mark is in their name.) This is “And Everything Worked Out Just Fine,” from their album Funeral Psalms, which seems oddly fitting for two bottom-feeding teams.

