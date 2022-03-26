Gamethread #65: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

There are 18 games left. Our Favorite Team actually won the last time they were in Washington D.C. Way back on January 2, 2022. It was in overtime. Will it happen again? Maybe? Or will the Putinist Machine That Doesn’t Break deny them a victory?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Washington Capitals (SBN Blog: Japers’ Rink)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, NBCSWA; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: A song that Alex Ovechkin definitely would not want to hear over and over and over.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that Artemi Panarin has more spine than Alex Ovechkin even if Panarin plays for Our Hated Rivals. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!