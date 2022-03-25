 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 3/25/22: Playoff Cap? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/25/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs
New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf (64) in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. 
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils managed to hang with the Leafs into the third period on Wednesday night, but a brutal shorthanded goal was the decisive tally. Leafs won 3-2. [NHL]

This seems good:

Christian Jaros is out:

Sounds like Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have interest in purchasing Chelsea Football Club: [Financial Times]

​​Hockey Links

Pierre LeBrun: “The GMs are meeting next week and what we’re being told, according to sources, is that there will be a discussion between NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and the GMs about whether or not they should expand the salary cap into the playoffs.” [TSN]

LeBrun here also gives a rundown of the Evgenii Dadonov trade situation, after the league voided a trade that would have sent him from Vegas to Anaheim. What happened here? [The Athletic ($)]

In his first game back with the Golden Knights, Dadonov scored:

Scary situation for Brett Howden:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

