Devils in the Details - 3/25/22: Playoff Cap? Edition

The Devils managed to hang with the Leafs into the third period on Wednesday night, but a brutal shorthanded goal was the decisive tally. Leafs won 3-2. [NHL]

Jack Hughes is up to 1.14 pts/game in his age-20 season. How many guys in the past 30 years have had 1.10+ per game at 20 or younger?



McDavid

Stamkos x2

Crosby x3

Ovechkin

Lindros x2

Jagr — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) March 23, 2022

Christian Jaros is out:

Christian Jaros has cleared unconditional waivers (NJD) and is now a UFA. — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 24, 2022

Sounds like Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have interest in purchasing Chelsea Football Club: [Financial Times]

​​Hockey Links

Pierre LeBrun: “The GMs are meeting next week and what we’re being told, according to sources, is that there will be a discussion between NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and the GMs about whether or not they should expand the salary cap into the playoffs.” [TSN]

LeBrun here also gives a rundown of the Evgenii Dadonov trade situation, after the league voided a trade that would have sent him from Vegas to Anaheim. What happened here? [The Athletic ($)]

In his first game back with the Golden Knights, Dadonov scored:

Evgenii Dadonov scores for the D̶u̶c̶k̶s̶ Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/2mMqwEHxyL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 25, 2022

Scary situation for Brett Howden:

Stretcher out for Brett Howden after scary collision into the boards after a hit by Filip Forsberg. Hope he’ll be okay. #VegasBorn #Preds pic.twitter.com/7OxJxLMDJN — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 25, 2022

Head Coach Pete DeBoer: The update on Brett Howden is he has full movement and we will know more tomorrow. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 25, 2022

