Devils in the Details - 3/25/22: Playoff Cap? Edition

Devils Links
The Devils managed to hang with the Leafs into the third period on Wednesday night, but a brutal shorthanded goal was the decisive tally. Leafs won 3-2. [NHL]
Was looking something else and stumbled upon this ...— Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) March 23, 2022
Jack Hughes is up to 1.14 pts/game in his age-20 season. How many guys in the past 30 years have had 1.10+ per game at 20 or younger?
McDavid
Stamkos x2
Crosby x3
Ovechkin
Lindros x2
Jagr
Christian Jaros is out:
Christian Jaros has cleared unconditional waivers (NJD) and is now a UFA.— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 24, 2022
Sounds like Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer have interest in purchasing Chelsea Football Club: [Financial Times]
Hockey Links
Pierre LeBrun: “The GMs are meeting next week and what we’re being told, according to sources, is that there will be a discussion between NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and the GMs about whether or not they should expand the salary cap into the playoffs.” [TSN]
LeBrun here also gives a rundown of the Evgenii Dadonov trade situation, after the league voided a trade that would have sent him from Vegas to Anaheim. What happened here? [The Athletic ($)]
In his first game back with the Golden Knights, Dadonov scored:
Evgenii Dadonov scores for the D̶u̶c̶k̶s̶ Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/2mMqwEHxyL— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 25, 2022
Scary situation for Brett Howden:
Stretcher out for Brett Howden after scary collision into the boards after a hit by Filip Forsberg. Hope he’ll be okay. #VegasBorn #Preds pic.twitter.com/7OxJxLMDJN— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 25, 2022
Head Coach Pete DeBoer: The update on Brett Howden is he has full movement and we will know more tomorrow. #VegasBorn— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 25, 2022
