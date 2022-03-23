Garden State of Hockey- Episode 130: Another Western Canada Disaster

This episode was recorded before yesterday’s satisfying triumph over those overachievers across the Hudson. The New Jersey Devils again had a disastrous romp through Western Canada, losing three straight games by identical 6-3 scores against the Vancouver Canucks, the Calgary Flames, and the Edmonton Oilers. At the trade deadline, the Devils had a hard time moving some admittedly hard-to-move assets and ended up making only one transaction. They sent Nate Schnarr to Montreal to bring in Andrew Hammond to cover the net for the remainder of the season. The goaltending can’t possible get worse, right? RIGHT?!?

As always, thank you for listening and really savor that win from last night. I’m not sure how many of those there will be moving forward in this stretch of the schedule.

Let’s Go Devils!