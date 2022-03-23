Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils gave up the first two goals of the game to the Rangers on Tuesday night. From there on out, it was all fun. The Devils rattled off five straight goals, chased Igor Shesterkin and came away with a 7-4 win. [NHL]

Jack Hughes scored two of the @NJDevils' seven goals and hit the 100-point milestone Tuesday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/SLKcecEF0i pic.twitter.com/4g1HfOepjB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 23, 2022

#NJDevils Jack Hughes: "Hopefully my next 100 NHL points come faster than the first." — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 23, 2022

Meet Andrew Hammond, Tom Fitzgerald’s only acquisition at the deadline:

Hear from newest Devil, Andrew Hammond. #NJDevils | @Genucel pic.twitter.com/r30U3DvzPN — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 21, 2022

​​Hockey Links

A truly bizarre situation here: “The NHL is reevaluating a completed trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks because it might violate forward Evgenii Dadonov’s no-trade clause, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.” [ESPN] [Sportsnet]

So we will see how this is adjudicated. Feel for Dadonov, who did nothing wrong here and is caught in tough spot. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 22, 2022

And in case you still have an appetite for trade deadline content, here’s some nice team-by-team analysis of what went down: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN ($)] [NHL]

