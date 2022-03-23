 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 3/23/22: 100 Club Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/23/22

By Nate Pilling
The Devils gave up the first two goals of the game to the Rangers on Tuesday night. From there on out, it was all fun. The Devils rattled off five straight goals, chased Igor Shesterkin and came away with a 7-4 win. [NHL]

Meet Andrew Hammond, Tom Fitzgerald’s only acquisition at the deadline:

A truly bizarre situation here: “The NHL is reevaluating a completed trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks because it might violate forward Evgenii Dadonov’s no-trade clause, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.” [ESPN] [Sportsnet]

And in case you still have an appetite for trade deadline content, here’s some nice team-by-team analysis of what went down: [The Athletic ($)] [ESPN ($)] [NHL]

