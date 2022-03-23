 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread #64: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

Last time these two met, it was in a home-and-home set where the New Jersey Devils botched a third period badly to lose 4-6 and then lost again to the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-7 on the next night. Can this game be less painful? Discuss it as it happens in this post, a Gamethread.

By John Fischer
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v New Jersey Devils
Auston Matthews: One of the many problems for the New Jersey Devils tonight.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

There are 19 games left. Tonight’s opponent dropped 13 goals on Our Favorite Team in a home-and-home set over a month ago. Can they at least hold them to fewer than five goals tonight?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Toronto Maple Leafs (SBN Blog: Pension Plan Puppets)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, SN, TVAS; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: Yeah. “Whatever” by Hüsker Dü from their seminal album Zen Arcade.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the game is another one against a Toronto team that has pasted the Devils in their previous four periods between the two teams. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...