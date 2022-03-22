 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread #63: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

The Western Canada trip is thankfully over. The NHL Trade Deadline is past. There are 20 games left for the New Jersey Devils. The first is tonight against Our Hated Rivals, the New York Rangers. Talk about it here as it happens.

By John Fischer
/ new
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers
Hamilton! Some chump in blue! Tonight!
Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The trade deadline is over. There are 20 games left. There are two games left against Our Hated Rivals. Tonight is one of them.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the New York Rangers (SBN Blog: Blueshirt Banter)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, MSG+2; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: The game is in Newark, just outside of the Ironbound section. This is “Ironbound” by Overkill. Do they have a connection other than the name? No. Is it a good song? Yes.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the game is another rivalry game. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...