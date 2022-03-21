 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 3/21/22: Deadline Day Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/21/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames
New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The trade deadline is today at 3 p.m. ET. One certainly hopes that Tom Fitzgerald is still planning to do … something. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils players were apparently dealing with some illness on Saturday. Jesper Bratt continued his delightful run, tallying two goals and an assist, but Edmonton proved to be too much. The Oilers took the game 6-3. [NHL]

Luke Hughes named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team as Michigan claims a Big Ten title:

FWIW: It sounds like Damon Severson wants to sign an extension.

A trip back to a memorable season: Stan Fischler remembers Robbie Ftorek’s infamous bench toss during the 1999-2000 campaign. [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

A rundown of some of the weekend’s trade activity:

Mark Giordano to the Leafs:

Hampus Lindholm heads to Boston and signs an extension:

Claude Giroux to the Panthers:

Eve Gascon backstopped the Gatineau Olympiques in goal on Saturday and became just the third woman to play in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...