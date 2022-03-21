The trade deadline is today at 3 p.m. ET. One certainly hopes that Tom Fitzgerald is still planning to do … something. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Devils players were apparently dealing with some illness on Saturday. Jesper Bratt continued his delightful run, tallying two goals and an assist, but Edmonton proved to be too much. The Oilers took the game 6-3. [NHL]

Luke Hughes named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team as Michigan claims a Big Ten title:

Big Ten All-Tournament Team

G: Erik Portillo (Mich/BUF)

D: Jackson LaCombe (Minn/ANA)

D: Luke Hughes (Mich/NJD)

F: Mackie Samoskevich (Mich/FLA)

F: Brendan Brisson (Mich/VGK)

F: Matty Beniers (Mich/SEA) — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 20, 2022

FWIW: It sounds like Damon Severson wants to sign an extension.

Heard Severson wants to stay and is willing to re-sign https://t.co/1U4QaFREHa — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 20, 2022

A trip back to a memorable season: Stan Fischler remembers Robbie Ftorek’s infamous bench toss during the 1999-2000 campaign. [NHL]

​​Hockey Links

A rundown of some of the weekend’s trade activity:

Mark Giordano to the Leafs:

TRADE: The #SeaKraken have acquired a 2nd round draft pick in 2022 and 2023 and a 3rd round pick in 2024 from Toronto in exchange for defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell.



Read more → https://t.co/VqQAmljIpp pic.twitter.com/eVnRzB8pgI — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 20, 2022

Hampus Lindholm heads to Boston and signs an extension:

TRADE: We have acquired Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore, a 2022 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 from Boston in exchange for Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran. https://t.co/MFaeiLVJma — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 19, 2022

#NHLBruins Agree To Terms With Hampus Lindholm On Eight-Year Extension: https://t.co/LHU6f6s0p6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 20, 2022

Claude Giroux to the Panthers:

We have acquired Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman & German Rubtsov and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Owen Tippett, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.



» https://t.co/Zwge5dTLgi pic.twitter.com/5uV6V1StjN — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 20, 2022

Eve Gascon backstopped the Gatineau Olympiques in goal on Saturday and became just the third woman to play in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.