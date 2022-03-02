Here are your links for today:

The Devils dropped seven goals on the Canucks on Monday night as Yegor Sharangovich, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Ryan Graves, Jesper Boqvist and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. The Devils won 7-2. [NHL]

The Devils fell short in their attempts to come back against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Columbus won 4-3. [NHL]

Offensively, a pretty good month for the Devils:

The Devils we're the top offense in the NHL in February. pic.twitter.com/FKRLd7C9n4 — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) March 1, 2022

Goaltending aside, are the Devils any better this season compared to last season? [Infernal Access ($)]

On Reilly Walsh’s development in the AHL: “If last season was about acclimation, this season’s theme for Walsh ― like so many young AHL defensemen ― is building consistency through the six-month road to the Calder Cup Playoffs. A strong skater with excellent offensive instincts, the earnest Walsh’s mandate now is to blend those elements into a strong defensive game and to do so nightly.” [AHL]

NHL statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

Statement from the National Hockey League: https://t.co/r4jOj5uCrw pic.twitter.com/TPh84ntbDm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2022

“The International Ice Hockey Federation has banned Belarus and Russia from participation in ‘every age category and in all IIHF competitions until further notice’ and has pulled the 2023 world junior hockey championship from Russia.” [ESPN]

Blackhawks have a new GM:

The Blackhawks have named Kyle Davidson the 10th General Manager in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/40p8uRTrsS — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 1, 2022

A look at how The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, has found his way on TNT broadcasts: [The Athletic ($)]

