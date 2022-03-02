 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 3/2/22: Offensive Explosion Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/2/22

By Nate Pilling
Devils Links

The Devils dropped seven goals on the Canucks on Monday night as Yegor Sharangovich, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Ryan Graves, Jesper Boqvist and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. The Devils won 7-2. [NHL]

The Devils fell short in their attempts to come back against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Columbus won 4-3. [NHL]

Offensively, a pretty good month for the Devils:

Goaltending aside, are the Devils any better this season compared to last season? [Infernal Access ($)]

On Reilly Walsh’s development in the AHL: “If last season was about acclimation, this season’s theme for Walsh ― like so many young AHL defensemen ― is building consistency through the six-month road to the Calder Cup Playoffs. A strong skater with excellent offensive instincts, the earnest Walsh’s mandate now is to blend those elements into a strong defensive game and to do so nightly.” [AHL]

Hockey Links

NHL statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

“The International Ice Hockey Federation has banned Belarus and Russia from participation in ‘every age category and in all IIHF competitions until further notice’ and has pulled the 2023 world junior hockey championship from Russia.” [ESPN]

Blackhawks have a new GM:

A look at how The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, has found his way on TNT broadcasts: [The Athletic ($)]

