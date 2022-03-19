Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

On Wednesday night, Calgary dropped three goals in a little over two minutes in the second period, and the Devils didn’t have much of an answer. The Flames won 6-3. [NHL]

In this podcast episode, Elliotte Friedman reports that Mackenzie Blackwood is “available” for trade. He also describes a Ty Smith trade as “not impossible.” Listen for yourself here at 25:20 in: [Sportsnet]

Speaking of Smith: Should the Devils cut bait and move him? Or should they hold on to him and hope he improves on a lackluster sophomore season? [The Athletic ($)]

Emily Kaplan mentions the Devils here: “There was a potential trade that sent (Brock) Boeser to the New Jersey Devils, and it involved Pavel Zacha. However I was told those talks broke down because neither side could make it work. Boeser is still in play, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Vancouver decides to punt a decision until this summer.” [ESPN]

Luke Hughes:

​​Hockey Links

Lightning trade for Brandon Hagel:

We have acquired forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago’s fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024 from the Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk and our first-round picks in 2023 and 2024.https://t.co/13TD2xxNaO — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 18, 2022

Might the Predators get a deal done after all?

The Nashville Predators have re-engaged in contract negotiations with Filip Forsberg’s agent, J.P. Barry. The Preds have maintained their focus is on extending Forsberg rather than trading their top goal scorer. Sounds like marginal progress has been made to this point. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 18, 2022

Claude Giroux and Mark Giordano both hit 1,000 games. Will they soon play for new teams?

A special milestone for a special player.



Congratulations to Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) on reaching 1,000 NHL games played!



NHL Milestones presented by @Gatorade. pic.twitter.com/nkP09B9qfX — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2022

Paul Giordano narrating his son's hockey journey will give you chills.



Congratulations Gio, on playing 1,000 NHL games! pic.twitter.com/cqF4mTtKYT — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2022

