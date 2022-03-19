 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 3/19/22: Blackwood is Available Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/19/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets
New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) makes a save in net against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period at Nationwide Arena.
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

On Wednesday night, Calgary dropped three goals in a little over two minutes in the second period, and the Devils didn’t have much of an answer. The Flames won 6-3. [NHL]

In this podcast episode, Elliotte Friedman reports that Mackenzie Blackwood is “available” for trade. He also describes a Ty Smith trade as “not impossible.” Listen for yourself here at 25:20 in: [Sportsnet]

Speaking of Smith: Should the Devils cut bait and move him? Or should they hold on to him and hope he improves on a lackluster sophomore season? [The Athletic ($)]

Emily Kaplan mentions the Devils here: “There was a potential trade that sent (Brock) Boeser to the New Jersey Devils, and it involved Pavel Zacha. However I was told those talks broke down because neither side could make it work. Boeser is still in play, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Vancouver decides to punt a decision until this summer.” [ESPN]

Luke Hughes:

​​Hockey Links

Lightning trade for Brandon Hagel:

Might the Predators get a deal done after all?

Claude Giroux and Mark Giordano both hit 1,000 games. Will they soon play for new teams?

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

