Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Canucks poured on six goals Tuesday night and beat the Devils 6-3. Nico Hischier returned to the lineup, but the Devils lost Pavel Zacha, who left the game after going into the boards and didn’t return. [NHL]

Zacha update:

Pavel Zacha is doubtful to play tomorrow (upper-body), #NJDevils Lindy Ruff — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 16, 2022

An impressive accomplishment for Luke Hughes:

Big Ten Hockey Awards



Player of the Year: Ben Meyers (UFA)

Scoring Champion: Matty Beniers (SEA)

Defensive Player of the Year: Brock Faber (LAK)

Freshman of the Year (tie): Jakub Dobeš (MTL) and Luke Hughes (NJD)

Goalie of the Year: Jakub Dobeš

Coach of the Year: Bob Motzko — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 15, 2022

Another possible destination for Zacha?

Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show linked the #GoHabsGo to #mnwild prospect Jack McBain yet again today.



Also mentioned the Canadiens were kicking tires on #NJdevils Pavel Zacha. Worth noting that NJ had a scout at last night's game.@mndamico @MurphysLaw74 — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) March 14, 2022

​​Hockey Links

A look around the league as the NHL trade deadline approaches: Who are the buyers? Who are the sellers? [The Athletic ($)]

Alex Ovechkin is No. 3:

With career goal No. 767, Alex Ovechkin passes Jaromir Jagr for third on the all-time NHL goals list! pic.twitter.com/9uqac83PtZ — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2022

A very special congratulations from Jaromir Jagr to Alex Ovechkin (plus a little surprise at the end). pic.twitter.com/HGgSlqRTaQ — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2022

Trades!

Full trade:



To COL: D Josh Manson

To ANA: D Drew Helleson, 2023 2nd Round Pick#NHLDucks retain half of Manson's $4.1 million AAV. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 14, 2022

Minnesota acquires Tyson Jost from Colorado for Nico Sturm. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 15, 2022

The Coyotes are suddenly … good?

Somebody has to explain the #Yotes to me. They're 6-1 in March -- averaging 5.3 goals per game. Won tonight in Montreal, 6-3.



Before that, they were 14-35-4 and averaged 2.3 goals. — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 16, 2022

Auston Matthews gets a two-game suspension:

Toronto’s Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games for Cross-checking Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin. https://t.co/yZaJTAZHjv — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 14, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.