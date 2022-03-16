 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 3/16/22: Nico Returns Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/16/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks
He returns!
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Canucks poured on six goals Tuesday night and beat the Devils 6-3. Nico Hischier returned to the lineup, but the Devils lost Pavel Zacha, who left the game after going into the boards and didn’t return. [NHL]

Zacha update:

An impressive accomplishment for Luke Hughes:

Another possible destination for Zacha?

​​Hockey Links

A look around the league as the NHL trade deadline approaches: Who are the buyers? Who are the sellers? [The Athletic ($)]

Alex Ovechkin is No. 3:

Trades!

The Coyotes are suddenly … good?

Auston Matthews gets a two-game suspension:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

