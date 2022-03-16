Game Preview #61: New Jersey Devils @ Calgary Flames

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (22-32-5, xx points) visit the Calgary Flames (36-16-7, 79 points). SB Nation Blog: Matchsticks & Gasoline

The Time: 10:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG+. RADIO - Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com or the SiriusXM app)

Previous Matchup

The last time these two teams faced off was back on October 26, a 5-3 Calgary victory. Wedgewood and Daws both played goal for the Devils in that game, Daws gave up 3 goals on 7 shots and Wedgewood 2 goals on 22 shots. Zacha, Mercer, and Hamilton each had 2 points for the Devils. Shots were 30-29 in favor of New Jersey. Vladar was in net for Calgary, allowing 3 goals on those 30 shots. Andrew Mangiapane was the only Flame to have multiple points, with 2 goals. The Devils allowed 2 power play goals in that game and took 5 penalties. Goaltending and penalty killing (probably just more goaltending) sunk them that game. Nico Daws had been very good since returning to the NHL, though. He started last night and has been playing a lot, which could mean Gillies getting the start tonight. His last start was February 25. He allowed 19 goals in his last 4 starts and 12 in his last 2, which is not good. If he does start, hopefully it will be a bounce back game for him.

Probable Lines

Here’s your full #NJDevils lineup against the Canucks.



Seigenthaler a late scratch, non-Covid illness, so White draws in. pic.twitter.com/m4TVyv43X2 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 16, 2022

Those were the lines from yesterday’s game. If Siegenthaler is feeling better he could draw back in over White.

Calgary’s lines in their last game were”

Gaudreau - Lindholm - Tkachuk

Coleman - Backlund - Lewis

Mangiapane - Dube - Toffoli

Lucic - Monahan - Ritchie

Hanifin - Andersson

Stone - Tanev

Zadorov - Gudbranson

Vladar

Yesterday’s Game

Daws was pulled for Gillies after giving up 4 goals on 21 shots, and Gillies gave up 2 on 10. Hughes and Sharangovich each had 2 points, but the Devils fell to the Canucks 6-3. You can read more about yesterday’s game in Chris’s recap here. Obviously giving up 6 goals is not ideal. Based on the recap, it sounds like more of a bad defensive game than a bad goaltending game. Hopefully whoever’s in net tonight can bounce back and the skaters can learn from their mistakes last night.

Final Thoughts

How do feel going into tonight’s game? What do you think about the road trip and all the 10pm start times? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thank you for reading.