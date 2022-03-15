Gamethread #60: New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks

Western Canada is where Our Favorite Team will be all week. This is the first of a late-night back-to-back set wherein the opponent likely will want some revenge for getting wrecked a few weeks back.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Vancouver Canucks (SBN Blog: Nucks Misconduct)

The Time: 10:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, MSG +2, SNP; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: It is a week of late night games. Therefore, you need something loud. Or at least something that should make you want to raise that volume. To that end, here is an example: from Drain’s fantastic 2020 album California Cursed, “The Process of Weeding Out.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the Devils are not likely to drop six goals on Jaroslav Halak tonight. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!