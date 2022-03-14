Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A delightful tally in the shootout by Jesper Bratt and a pair of saves from Nico Daws gave the Devils a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday. [NHL]

An extended conversation with Miles Wood about his injury and having to be away from the team:

Don’t miss my exclusive conversation with #NJDevils Miles Wood, recorded just before getting the go-ahead to rejoin his teammates at practice.



You can hear the emotion in his voice and I thank him for being so open. pic.twitter.com/GP2au73Epz — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 12, 2022

You love to see this improvement: “The fact that the Devils’ offense has improved without hurting the defense because of a team effort, and not one or two individuals, is a good sign. They need to keep it up over the final 23 games of the season to show it’s legit and not a weird stretch through a 15-game sample. But they’re definitely trending in the right direction.” [Infernal Access]

​​Hockey Links

As the trade deadline approaches, a nice position-by-position breakdown here of who’s available on the market: [ESPN ($)]

Joe Pavelski gets a one-year extension:

“Sarah, Nate and I have loved the city of Dallas and the Stars organization since day one. We are very committed to winning here"#TexasHockey — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 11, 2022

Wild retire Mikku Koivu’s No. 9:

Mikko Koivu became the first player in franchise history to have his number retired by the @mnwild. He stands as their all-time leader in games played (1,028), assists (504) and points (709). #9forAllTime#NHLStats: https://t.co/9akYvURzi7 pic.twitter.com/0LXJNOnpeR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 13, 2022

Tough news for the Avalanche:

COL coach Jared Bednar announces Gabriel Landeskog needs knee surgery, but they hope to have him back for stretch run. And, Sam Girard out four weeks — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 12, 2022

Sportsnet’s ​​Jeff Marek reports here on the possibility of a new professional women’s hockey league. It’s unclear if the NHL will be involved, Marek said. [Sportsnet]

