Devils in the Details - 3/14/22: Miles Talks Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/14/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
Remember him?
Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A delightful tally in the shootout by Jesper Bratt and a pair of saves from Nico Daws gave the Devils a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday. [NHL]

An extended conversation with Miles Wood about his injury and having to be away from the team:

You love to see this improvement: “The fact that the Devils’ offense has improved without hurting the defense because of a team effort, and not one or two individuals, is a good sign. They need to keep it up over the final 23 games of the season to show it’s legit and not a weird stretch through a 15-game sample. But they’re definitely trending in the right direction.” [Infernal Access]

​​Hockey Links

As the trade deadline approaches, a nice position-by-position breakdown here of who’s available on the market: [ESPN ($)]

Joe Pavelski gets a one-year extension:

Wild retire Mikku Koivu’s No. 9:

Tough news for the Avalanche:

Sportsnet’s ​​Jeff Marek reports here on the possibility of a new professional women’s hockey league. It’s unclear if the NHL will be involved, Marek said. [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

