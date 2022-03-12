Gamethread #59: New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks

The final game in this week-long stay at the Rock for Our Favorite Team is against Adam Henrique and his squad. The only team to have shut out the Our Favorite Team all season, in fact. Hopefully that will not happen again. Right?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Anaheim Ducks (SBN Blog: Anaheim Calling)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSSC, BSSD; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: To close out My Chemical Romance week, here is a bonus track from their 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. It is appropriately titled “We Don’t Need Another Song About California.” Agreed.

