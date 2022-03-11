 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 3/11/22: Ring of Honor Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/11/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Edmonton Oilers v New Jersey Devils
Lou!
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes continued his excellence, but it wasn’t enough to get the Devils over the hump against the Jets on Thursday night. Winnipeg won 2-1. [NHL]

Travis Zajac gets special honors:

Mackenzie Blackwood on the trade block? Here’s Frank Seravalli: “The Devils are in the process of asking themselves: When healthy, what are the odds Blackwood’s game rebounds to the level we saw a couple years ago? Or will they find the answer to that question watching him play elsewhere?” [Daily Faceoff]

It sounds like the Devils might be moving toward expanding the Ring of Honor. Who do you want to see honored there? [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Jack Eichel returns with the Golden Knights to Buffalo, and the Sabres win 3-1:

“Russian players, their representatives and National Hockey League teams have contacted immigration lawyers in recent days to discuss the process of applying for asylum or permanent residency in North America, according to sources familiar with the subject.” [TSN]

Really happy this got done:

“Thanks to Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo arranging a charter flight Tuesday night in Detroit, Phil Kessel hopped on the ice for a single shift, kept his ironman streak rolling (956 games and counting), then jetted back to Phoenix to witness the birth of his firstborn.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...