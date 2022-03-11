Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes continued his excellence, but it wasn’t enough to get the Devils over the hump against the Jets on Thursday night. Winnipeg won 2-1. [NHL]

Travis Zajac gets special honors:

Finally getting his send-off in front of a crowd.



It’s #NJDevils Travis Zajac Night!



When we originally celebrated his 1000 games, the building was empty because of Covid restrictions. pic.twitter.com/IHMgyVLSA0 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 10, 2022

Mackenzie Blackwood on the trade block? Here’s Frank Seravalli: “The Devils are in the process of asking themselves: When healthy, what are the odds Blackwood’s game rebounds to the level we saw a couple years ago? Or will they find the answer to that question watching him play elsewhere?” [Daily Faceoff]

It sounds like the Devils might be moving toward expanding the Ring of Honor. Who do you want to see honored there? [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Jack Eichel returns with the Golden Knights to Buffalo, and the Sabres win 3-1:

Jack Eichel- “That’s the loudest I’ve heard this place, ever. It only took 7 years and me leaving for them to get into it.” — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 11, 2022

“Russian players, their representatives and National Hockey League teams have contacted immigration lawyers in recent days to discuss the process of applying for asylum or permanent residency in North America, according to sources familiar with the subject.” [TSN]

Really happy this got done:

OFFICIAL: We have re-signed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5.1M. https://t.co/vDsdVqZtQk — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 10, 2022

Rasmus Ristolainen (5x5.1m extension with Philadelphia) is a grievous harm to his team in virtually every facet of the game. This deal covers his age 28 through age 32 seasons. May God have mercy on all our souls, especially those of the players who deserve his minutes. pic.twitter.com/HVqxJtgl2v — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 10, 2022

“Thanks to Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo arranging a charter flight Tuesday night in Detroit, Phil Kessel hopped on the ice for a single shift, kept his ironman streak rolling (956 games and counting), then jetted back to Phoenix to witness the birth of his firstborn.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.