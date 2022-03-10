Gamethread #58: New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets

Our Favorite Team welcomes a team who first blew them away back in December. That game stunk and began a spiral that they have not recovered from. Some revenge would be nice. Some honor for Travis Zajac would also be nice.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Winnipeg Jets (SBN Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+2, TSN3; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Night: My Chemical Romance week continues. While the Devils are not on the road, I cannot help but pick “The Jetset Life is Gonna Kill You” from their 2004 monster of an album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. The song is about a common topic in music: addiction, something Gerard Way struggled with during this album and the subsequent tour.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the Devils are hosting Winnipeg and hope to not concede eight goals to them again this season. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!