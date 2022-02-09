Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Montreal Canadiens: Good for what ails ya. The Devils snapped their seven-game losing streak in dominant fashion in Montreal: The Devils won 7-1. [NHL]

The Hockey Guy with some external analysis of where the Devils stand:

Scott Wheeler is pretty high on the Devils prospect pool: He ranks New Jersey No. 4 overall. Plenty of detail here on what he likes: [The Athletic ($)]

Ah, yes, everyone’s favorite lightning rod: Pavel Zacha. His current deal is up at the end of this season. What should the Devils do here? An extension? A trade? [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Brad Marchand doing Brad Marchand in Tuesday night’s Pens-Bruins game:

Brad Marchand gets heated with Tristian Jarry in the final minute of PIT/BOS tonight. pic.twitter.com/UbJghSP8oQ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 9, 2022

“The Bruins are not expecting Tuukka Rask to continue his comeback, according to two sources familiar with the situation. Rask last played on Jan. 24 against Anaheim, when he allowed five goals on 27 shots. He reported discomfort related to his hip surgery following the game. He is currently on injured reserve.” [The Athletic]

Looks like a Jack Eichel return is not far off:

Jack Eichel is officially out of the no-contact jersey.



He’s skating on a reserve line with Patrick and Amadio, wearing green. pic.twitter.com/LgINHizZmX — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) February 7, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.