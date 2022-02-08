Gamethread #47: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens

To the dismay of the Sherman Abrams contingent, the Montreal Canadiens are absolutely the worst team in the NHL this season. Surely, Our Favorite Team will not lose to them this evening. Can they?

I’m worried.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Montreal Canadiens (SBN Blog: Habs Eyes on the Prize)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, TSN2, RDS; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: This song is quick, it slaps (as the kids these days would say), and it is another fine product from the Vulfpeck spin-off group, The Fearless Flyers. It’s called “Patrol Acrobatique.” Featuring Joe Dart’s rubber neck, Cory Wong’s rubber-like strumming hand, Mark Lettieri’s something, and the Ace of Aces on drums.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils' taking on the league's worst team this season tonight.