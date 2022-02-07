The All-Star Weekend has come and gone, and we’re back to real games. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A wrap-up here of Jack Hughes’ work in the 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday: [NHL]

Hope you caught this great moment from Jack in the Breakaway Challenge:

Jack Hughes (@jhugh86) pulled off some magic tricks during his #NHLAllStar Breakaway Challenge attempt! pic.twitter.com/68kvx0DX6S — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2022

Brekken Scoppetto was little Jack Hughes who came out of the magic box. He’s the son of Devils equipment manager Chris “Frosty” Scoppetto. pic.twitter.com/Cld1fMSgBC — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 5, 2022

Aaaaaand Jack is on the COVID list:

#NEWS: Jack Hughes has been added to the Covid-19 protocol list. https://t.co/U9LPrYGuU4 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 6, 2022

Hockey Links

If, for some reason, you are jonesing for a look back at the NHL All-Star Weekend that was, you can find that here: [NHL] [ESPN ($)] [Sportsnet]

“Ahead of the NHL All-Star Game that the league uses to showcase its biggest stars, The Athletic asks: Why do NHL players hide their personalities? And what can be done for them to loosen up and increase the league’s reach?” [The Athletic ($)]

Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the outburst from Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz last week when he was asked about the organization’s response to the Kyle Beach lawsuit: [ESPN]

And the slow-motion car wreck that is the Coyotes arena situation rolls on:

Report indicates Coyotes have indicated possibility of playing three years at ASU; team will have to add an "annex structure" and in-arena upgrades (costs appear to be just shy of $20M). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 6, 2022

You might remember that Montreal was originally supposed to host the 2020 draft:

Gary Bettman says the NHL will consider moving the 2022 draft out of Montreal if restrictions remain in place in Quebec. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 4, 2022

A return of the World Cup of Hockey?

As mentioned on TSN’s Insider Trading, NHL/NHLPA met last week to start planning on 2024 World Cup of Hockey. Most intriguing is the “strong possibility” according to sources that the event would be played in February 2024, mid-season instead of the normal September time slot. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 3, 2022

News on the KHL season:

The KHL is ending its regular season early, citing the ongoing COVID pandemic and travel risks. It'll seed 16 teams based on points percentage and begin the playoffs on March 1.



Playoff games will "take place every other day, and no more than four matches take place per day." — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 5, 2022

