Devils in the Details - 2/7/22: We’re Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/7/22

By Nate Pilling
2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck during the game between the Metropolitan division and the Central division during the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena on February 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The All-Star Weekend has come and gone, and we’re back to real games. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A wrap-up here of Jack Hughes’ work in the 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday: [NHL]

Hope you caught this great moment from Jack in the Breakaway Challenge:

Aaaaaand Jack is on the COVID list:

Hockey Links

If, for some reason, you are jonesing for a look back at the NHL All-Star Weekend that was, you can find that here: [NHL] [ESPN ($)] [Sportsnet]

“Ahead of the NHL All-Star Game that the league uses to showcase its biggest stars, The Athletic asks: Why do NHL players hide their personalities? And what can be done for them to loosen up and increase the league’s reach?” [The Athletic ($)]

Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the outburst from Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz last week when he was asked about the organization’s response to the Kyle Beach lawsuit: [ESPN]

And the slow-motion car wreck that is the Coyotes arena situation rolls on:

You might remember that Montreal was originally supposed to host the 2020 draft:

A return of the World Cup of Hockey?

News on the KHL season:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

