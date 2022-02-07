Gamethread #46: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

Welcome back to the 2021-22 NHL Regular Season. I regret to inform you that, yes, Our Favorite Team does need to play all 82 games this season. Tonight might be a good night to end their six-game losing streak, though. Please end it. Please.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Ottawa Senators (SBN Blog: Silver Seven)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, SN1, RDS; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Theme? Not necessarily. How about a banger of a metalcore song? Genre mainstays The Devil Wears Prada recently dropped this video for the song “Watchtower.” And it is great! Go listen to that!

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils’ season resuming in Canada with a six-game losing streak. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!