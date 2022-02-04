The Big Deal in Las Vegas: The AAtJ 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend Open Post

Welcome to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Weekend. Jack Hughes was selected to be the representative from the New Jersey Devils for this year’s All-Star Game. Jesper Bratt is arguably more deserving given his outstanding season. However, a near point-per-game player (27 in 28, to be exact) who has been highlighted as a key player for the franchise ever since he was drafted is never a bad choice for an ASG.

The NHL All-Star Weekend is really Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The regular season will resume on Monday. Here are some basic details to know about this diversion within the season.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

The Day: Friday, February 4

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ESPN, Sportsnet, TVAS

The Devil Involved: Jack Hughes

The Events: There are seven this year, with two brand-new ones. The NHL Fastest Skater, Accuracy Shooting, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge, and the Save Streak. The new ones are the Fountain Face-off, where a player has to put a puck in a target as fast as possible at the fountains at The Bellagio; and the 21 in ‘22, where a player shoots pucks at cards to make the best hand without going over 21.

Which Event Will Have The Big Deal, Jack Hughes?: Hughes will be in the Breakaway Challenge. Will he dress up? Will he use props? Will he score? Tune in and find out. Here is the list of all competitors for all events.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The Day: Saturday, February 5

The Time: 3:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ABC, Sportsnet, TVAS

The Format: A 3-on-3 mini-tournament between the divisions. The winner gets a $1 million prize to split between the rosters.

The Matchups: There are three games. The first is the Atlantic Division vs. The Metropolitan Division, which includes Jack Hughes. The second game is the Central Division, The winners of those two games play for the money. If I were to guess, it will start at 10:15 PM ET.

The Rosters: NHL.com has the rosters for each team and also lists who would go but is not able due to injury. Evgeny Kuznetsov is replacing Adam Fox; Tom Wilson is replacing Alex Ovechkin; Brady Tkachuk is replacing Drake Batherson; and Roman Josi is replacing Nathan MacKinnon.

The Hope: No injuries! Not that anyone will work particularly hard today. It’s just a fun exhibition for the fans, the viewers, and the sponsors.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules even for this weekend’s event put on by the league. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no streams, no links to streams, no asking for streams, no streams, no streams), and about the All-Star Skills Compeition, the All-Star Game, and/or The Big Deal, Jack Hughes. Let’s respect each other, there’s no need for drama or unwelcome nature of any sort. Thank you for reading. Go Hughes!