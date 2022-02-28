Here are your links for today:

The Devils surrendered not one but two hat tricks en route to an 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks on Friday night. [NHL]

Some nice company here for Jesper Bratt:

Jesper Bratt ranks 10th among forwards (500+ minutes) in 5v5 points per 60. He's keeping some pretty decent company. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/HDZ46oMQVw — Infernal Access (@InfernalAccess) February 26, 2022

From the AHL:

On Devils Hockey Network w/ @mattloug, #NJDevils A-GM Dan MacKinnon says Reilly Walsh is their most improved player from last yr. Praises Kevin Bahl's maturation.



Says they haven't ruled out Dawson Mercer playing for Utica in the AHL playoffs; might get an invite to the Worlds. — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) February 25, 2022

Potential consequences for Russian teams over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

Based on what I’m hearing, there is wide support for:



-immediate removal of Russian teams from all @IIHFHockey events for the rest of 2022, including the World Championship and the World Junior Championships scheduled for August and December.



-moving the 2023 WJC out of Russia https://t.co/26n0gIMshX — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) February 27, 2022

Swiss federation calls for removal of Russia from IIHF and relocation of 2023 WJC and World Championship. Believe excluding Russia from upcoming tournaments and relocating those events have support from other federations. IIHF has a meeting on Monday to discuss. https://t.co/ooc6SXHPqq — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) February 27, 2022

Alex Ovechkin, the top Russian athlete in the NHL, addresses the war in Ukraine: [The Athletic] [ESPN]

A spin around the league: As we close in on the trade deadline, what does each team have on their wish list? You’ll never guess what Dom Luszczyszyn and Sean Gentille have identified for the Devils. [The Athletic ($)]

Who is Shane Wright’s top competition to go No. 1 overall at this year’s entry draft? [The Hockey News]

Well that didn’t last long:

We've released forward Sean Avery in our latest @pizzahut Transaction Report: https://t.co/kzIxN0J6PX — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) February 25, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.