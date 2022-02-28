 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 2/28/22: Good Company Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/28/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils surrendered not one but two hat tricks en route to an 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks on Friday night. [NHL]

Some nice company here for Jesper Bratt:

From the AHL:

Hockey Links

Potential consequences for Russian teams over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

Alex Ovechkin, the top Russian athlete in the NHL, addresses the war in Ukraine: [The Athletic] [ESPN]

A spin around the league: As we close in on the trade deadline, what does each team have on their wish list? You’ll never guess what Dom Luszczyszyn and Sean Gentille have identified for the Devils. [The Athletic ($)]

Who is Shane Wright’s top competition to go No. 1 overall at this year’s entry draft? [The Hockey News]

Well that didn’t last long:

