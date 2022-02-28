Gamethread #53: New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks

This is the last game in February. This is also the first time this team has come to Newark since October 19, 2019. Much has changed since then. It could still have brother versus brother. Also, word on the street has that they may be interested in making a deal soon? But that can happen in a few weeks.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Vancouver Canucks (SBN Blog: Nucks Misconduct)

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, SNP; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: I know they’re from Victoria and not Vancouver. Whatever. No Means No (or NoMeansNo or nomeansno or Nomeansno) was a fantastic trio who made great songs like “The Graveyard Shift.” It is from the moody and expansive 2000 release, One which had two Wrights making a wrong along with Tom Holliston.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the Devils are playing a team they may be doing business with soon. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!