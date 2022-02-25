Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jesper Bratt scored two goals, Nico Daws had 37 saves and the Devils came back from the break in impressive fashion. They beat the Pens 6-1 on Thursday night. [NHL]

Doesn’t sound like Mackenzie Blackwood will be off IR any time soon:

#NJDevils Lindy Ruff on Mackenzie Blackwood:



“He’s working hard at another phase of his rehab. He’s had a injections done… the hope is always to get Mackenzie back.” — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 24, 2022

Speaking of goaltending, Pierre LeBrun reports that the Devils are “calling around the league with a pretty aggressive nature trying to find a goaltender for the rest of the season.” [TSN]

There is a case to be made for trading Damon Severson: “Losing Severson could be crushing to the 2021-22 Devils, but the big picture is what will drive this decision, as the potential return could bring in pieces to help this team evolve into a playoff picture.” [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Elliotte Friedman gives a few thoughts in here on the hockey world’s intersection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: [Sportsnet]

A pretty incredible milestone for Zdeno Chara:

Congratulations Zdeno Chara for setting the NHL record for the most games played by a defenseman!



Truly a remarkable achievement and a testament to your dedication to the game. pic.twitter.com/P5yc7bbhI3 — NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2022

Pekka Rinne’s jersey heads to the rafters in Nashville:

It is banner raising season pic.twitter.com/hjFqY1bJrv — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 25, 2022

It appears that at 41 years of age, one Sean Avery is eying a hockey comeback with an ECHL team. [ESPN]

Looks like a pay-per-view is coming together:

You free on Saturday, March 12th for a 7:00pm game against @OrlandoHockey? — Florida Everblades (@FL_Everblades) February 24, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.